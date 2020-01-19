Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age of 99

All Headlines 16:37 January 19, 2020

(END)

Keywords
#Lotte founder-death
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!