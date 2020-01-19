BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- BTS' global contemporary art initiative, "CONNECT, BTS," has landed in Berlin, the second destination following London, the band's management agency said Sunday.
Big Hit said, "Rituals of Care," an exhibition of performances, kicked off at Martin-Gropius-Bau, a modern art museum in the German capital Wednesday as the second leg of the "CONNECT, BTS" art project.
The first "CONNECT, BTS" project opened at London's Serpentine Gallery Tuesday, an exhibition featuring "Catharsis," a series of recreated digital images by Danish media artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen, in the run-up to the band's release of new album, "Map of the Soul: 7," on Feb. 21.
Curated by Stephanie Rosenthal and Noemie Solomon, the Berlin exhibition, a performance series, spans "experimental choreography, healing practices, sonic installations and collective gatherings" to offer radical acts of care and repair, according to the description of the show by the German museum.
More than a dozen artists joined the performance show, including Jelili Atiku, Josh Johnson and Pan Daijing.
"CONNECT, BTS" is a global initiative spearheaded in collaboration with curators from five major cities -- London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York -- to connect people from across the world through arts.
The art project was designed to dovetail with BTS' philosophy that centers around diversity, love and care for the periphery.
"By connecting with 22 contemporary artists (through the project), BTS is creating the opportunity for a fruitful and democratic cross-pollination between the worlds of rarefied visual art and pop music," according to the museum.
Three more art shows will open in the run-up to the official album release, including the next leg in Buenos Aires on Jan. 21 and two more in Seoul and New York.
Argentinian contemporary artist Tomas Saraceno will unveil his work, "Fly with Aerocene Pacha," in Salinas Grandes in northwestern Argentina, which is known for a vast white desert.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean ambassadors to China, U.N. head home: source
-
2
U.S. military leader expresses full confidence in ability to defend against new N.K. missiles
-
3
N. Korea slams Japan's plan to set up military space unit
-
4
Nearly half of N. Korean party vice chairmen replaced in recent convention
-
5
Inter-Korean cooperation will occur within framework of denuclearization: official