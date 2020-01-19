'Parasite' wins top prize from American Cinema Editors
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Bong Joon-ho's sensation "Parasite" won the top prize for best edited feature film at the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards, U.S. media have reported.
It marked the first time that a foreign language film has won the top prize in ACE Eddie Awards history.
Parasite editor Yang Jin-mo said in an acceptance speech, "First of all, this all feels like a dream. I can't believe this is happening," according to Deadline Hollywood, an entertainment industry news site.
"It's such a huge honor to be nominated such amazing honors, and I'll do my best to work on great films with great directors," Yang said, according to Deadline Hollywood.
The film has also earned six nominations, including best picture, for the upcoming Academy Awards, becoming the first South Korean movie to compete at the world's biggest film event.
The 92nd Oscars ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Feb. 9.
Bong's seventh feature film is a family satire that depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two families, one rich and one poor, with Bong's humor and suspense.
Since winning the top prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival, "Parasite" has emerged as a serious contender for an Oscar trophy in the U.S. awards season. It has collected a number of prizes from U.S. film critics associations and brought home best foreign language film at the Golden Globe Awards.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
1
U.S. military leader expresses full confidence in ability to defend against new N.K. missiles
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean ambassadors to China, U.N. head home: source
-
3
N. Korea slams Japan's plan to set up military space unit
-
4
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift