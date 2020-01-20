Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:13 January 20, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ahn Cheol-soo comes back, vows to generate pragmatic centrist party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Distribution giant nurturing business both in Korea and Japan single-handedly (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea deploys military hawk at forefront of diplomacy toward U.S. (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea appoints Ri Son-gwon as foreign minister (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea appoints Ri Son-gwon with military background as foreign minister, signaling hard-line approach toward U.S. (Segye Times)
-- Shin Kyuk-ho, Lotte honorary chairman and last 1st-generation founder of large conglomerates, passes away (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No plan to review real estate transaction permit system: presidential official (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Shin Kyuk-ho, 1st-generation biz founder, passes away (Hankyoreh)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo comes back, says he will not run in general elections and create centrist party (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ahn Cheol soo says he will make pragmatic centrist party (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo comes back, vows to create pragmatic centrist party (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ri Son-gown may be North's foreign minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Four South Koreans still missing after avalanche in Annapurna (Korea Herald)
-- Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99 (Korea Times)
(END)

