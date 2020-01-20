Korean-language dailies

-- Ahn Cheol-soo comes back, vows to generate pragmatic centrist party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Distribution giant nurturing business both in Korea and Japan single-handedly (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea deploys military hawk at forefront of diplomacy toward U.S. (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea appoints Ri Son-gwon as foreign minister (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Shin Kyuk-ho, Lotte honorary chairman and last 1st-generation founder of large conglomerates, passes away (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No plan to review real estate transaction permit system: presidential official (JoongAng Ilbo)

