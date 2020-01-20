Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Jan. 20

All Headlines 09:30 January 20, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to hold meeting with senior presidential secretaries

-- (News Focus) BTS' changed marketing strategy for new album release

-- Search efforts for 4 S. Korean teachers missing in Himalayas

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea to seek extension of currency swap deals

-- Seoul to unveil measures to boost farm goods exports
(END)

