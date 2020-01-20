S. Korean Park In-bee loses LPGA season opener in playoff

While Park had a string of seven straight pars, Hataoka moved ahead with consecutive birdies at the 12th and 13th that took her to 13-under. Two groups in front of Hataoka, Lopez caught fire on the back nine. The Mexican took the club house lead at 13-under with a birdie at the par-3 18th, the only birdie on that 197-yard hole in the entire field Sunday.