S. Korean shares open higher on upbeat U.S. data
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday on positive economic data from the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 12.14 points, or 0.54 percent, to reach 2,262.71 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Foreign investors purchased a net 62.2 billion won (US$53.5 million) worth of stocks, giving a boost to the main index.
Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co., said positive economic data in the U.S. boosted investor sentiment, which in turn led to foreign buying in the South Korean markets.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.82 percent, and South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, SK hynix, was up 0.91 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was down 0.42 percent, and Celltrion, a major biotech firm, shed 1.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,161.25 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.85 won from the previous session's close.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
