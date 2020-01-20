S. Korea trying to confirm replacement of N. Korea's top diplomat
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday that it is trying to confirm media reports that North Korea has appointed an official handling inter-Korean affairs as its top diplomat.
North Korea has reportedly notified foreign ambassadors based in Pyongyang of its recent appointment of Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, as the country's foreign minister.
North Korea has yet to confirm the replacement. The committee is the North's counterpart to the unification ministry.
"We are closely looking at things and working to confirm with regard to the replacement of (the North's) foreign minister," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, said during a regular press briefing.
"We are also looking into whether the status of Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, has changed or not," he added.
Ri's appointment, if confirmed, could signal a shift in North Korea's approach to the United States and South Korea going forward, experts said.
Ri, a former army officer, is known to have little experience in diplomacy. His appointment comes as North Korea is bracing for a protracted fight against sanctions and pressure by the United States amid little progress in their denuclearization talks.
Denuclearization talks have remained stalled since the no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump last February as they failed to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's concessions, such as sanctions relief.
In his New Year's Day message, Kim said that he does not feel bound to maintain a self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons, saying that the North will show off a new strategic weapon in the near future.
Ri's appointment, if confirmed, would also come as South Korea is making renewed efforts to increase cross-border exchange with the North in the hope that it could help ease tensions and bring the North back to denuclearization talks.
North Korea has criticized South Korea for dragging its feet in inter-Korean relations for fear of undermining the U.S.-led sanctions regime and has stayed unresponsive to Seoul's repeated offers for talks and cooperation.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
