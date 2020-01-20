(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday reported the first confirmed case of the China coronavirus amid concerns that a pneumonia-like illness is set to spread across China and Asia.
A Chinese woman suffered a fever, respiratory problems and other symptoms after arriving at Incheon International Airport on China Southern Airlines flight CZ6079 at 12:11 p.m. on Sunday and tested positive for the virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
"She tested positive in the pancoronavirus polymerase chain reaction test that checks a person's DNA," the country's public health and safety agency said.
The 35-year-old resident arrived from the Chinese central city of Wuhan in Hubei Province -- where the virus appears to have originated -- on Sunday while en route to Japan in tune with the Lunar New Year holiday this week.
The patient has since been quarantined at a designated isolation ward in Incheon, west of Seoul, for treatment after being detected during the quarantine inspection process at the airport.
The agency said the cabin crew on the plane and fellow passengers are being monitored for any symptoms, with three people being placed in isolation and 14 others being checked.
The agency said it has elevated the country's infectious disease alert level by one notch from "blue" to "yellow" and ordered local governments to strengthen monitoring.
KCDC strongly advised people who visited China showing symptoms like fever and shortness of breath to visit nearby clinics or hospitals so they can be checked.
Seoul reported a suspected case earlier in the month, but that person was released after tests showed she was not infected with the same virus spreading in China.
The Beijing government has reported a total of 201 infected patients, with the death toll at three. There have been two pneumonia-like cases in Thailand and a single case in Japan.
Beijing has said the new strain of the coronavirus is not contagious between people, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is not ruling out person-to-person transmission under certain conditions, the center said.
