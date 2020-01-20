(6th LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level

Seoul said that it will significantly tighten quarantine inspections on airplane travelers arriving from Wuhan and other areas affected by the illness, and expand cooperation with China to be kept up to date on developments there. It said the police and justice ministry will be mobilized to quickly find people who have been in contact with people confirmed to have contracted the illness, with the foreign ministry to do its utmost to inform South Korean nationals to be on guard against the infections and to swiftly notify foreign embassies in Seoul if one of their people have contracted the pneumonia-like sickness.