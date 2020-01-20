Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday reported the first confirmed case of China coronavirus amid concerns that a pneumonia-like illness is set to spread across China and Asia.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), a Chinese woman suffered fever, respiratory problems and other symptoms after arriving at Incheon International Airport and tested positive for the virus.
.
----------------
S. Korea trying to confirm replacement of N. Korea's top diplomat
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday that it is trying to confirm media reports that North Korea has appointed an official handling inter-Korean affairs as its top diplomat.
North Korea has reportedly notified foreign ambassadors based in Pyongyang of its recent appointment of Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, as the country's foreign minister.
----------------
Search for S. Koreans missing in Himalayas could take weeks: report
KATHMANDU/SEOUL -- Search operations for four South Koreans missing in the Himalayas could take at least a few weeks as bad weather conditions are hampering rescue efforts, officials said.
The school teachers from South Korea's central province of South Chungcheong remain unaccounted for after an avalanche while trekking at the popular Annapurna Base Camp northwest of Nepal on Friday. Three Nepali guides are also missing.
----------------
Korea's exports to Canada surge since launch of FTA
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports to Canada have shot up 14 percent since the implementation of their free trade deal, data showed Monday, despite increased protectionism and the slowing economy around the globe.
Outbound shipments to Canada stood at US$5.6 billion in 2019, compared to $4.9 billion posted in 2014, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The two countries implemented the bilateral FTA in January 2015 after decadelong negotiations.
----------------
Washington Post criticizes Pompeo-Esper column on defense cost-sharing with S. Korea
SEOUL -- The Washington Post has criticized last week's joint column by the U.S. secretaries of state and defense about defense cost-sharing talks with South Korea as "conversations that typically happen behind closed doors."
In Sunday's article that rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump's "strong-arm" foreign policy tactics, the U.S. daily took issue with the rare commentary that Secretaries Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper published in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday to call for Seoul to pay more for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops on the peninsula.
----------------
Former aide of Samsung heir questioned over 2015 merger of key affiliates
SEOUL-- A former aide of Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong was questioned by prosecutors on Monday about suspicions surrounding the top conglomerate's controversial merger of two leading affiliates in 2015.
Chang Choong-ki, former deputy chief of Samsung's now-disbanded control tower Future Strategy Office, showed up at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul in the morning before being grilled about suspicious irregularities in the merger of Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc. five years ago.
----------------
Moon to hold 1st weekly meeting with new prime minister
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will have his first weekly consultation with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday, Cheong Wa Dae officials said, as the president is seeking to give him more authority over state affairs.
Moon used to have a luncheon meeting with Chung's predecessor Lee Nak-yon at the presidential compound on Mondays for discussions on major policies.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
2
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
4
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift