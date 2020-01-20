Ex-KBO slugger to take coaching training with Phillies
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean baseball league slugger Lee Bum-ho will start coaching training with the Philadelphia Phillies next month, his former club here said Monday.
The Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Lee will spent the 2020 season with the Phillies' minor league system from Feb. 11 to October, covering the start of spring training and the end of the regular season and beyond.
According to the Tigers, Lee will depart for Florida on Jan. 30, first to work with the Tigers players and then to join the Phillies' camp about two weeks later and train with their rookie league players.
Lee retired in July last year after 20 professional seasons -- 19 in the KBO and one in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. He hit 329 career home runs in the KBO, good for sixth all time, and had 1,127 RBIs to rank ninth in league history.
He spent September and October last year undergoing similar coaching training with the SoftBank Hawks, his former NPB club.
"I'd like to thank the Tigers for giving me the opportunity to learn advanced baseball in the United States," Lee said. "I'll try to learn as much as I can. And when I return to Korea, I'll put that experience to good use as a coach."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
2
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
4
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift