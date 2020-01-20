Go to Contents Go to Navigation

ABS issuance up 4.7 pct in 2019

All Headlines 14:24 January 20, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABSs) in South Korea rose 4.7 percent on-year in 2019 on a hike in sales of mortgage-backed securities, data showed Monday.

The value of ABSs issued came to 51.7 trillion won (US$44.1 billion) in 2019, up 2.3 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

ABSs are backed by underlying assets, such as mortgages, auto loans, credit card receivables and student loans.

The hike came as the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the state-run mortgage agency, increased the issuance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBSs).

The amount of MBSs issued by the housing finance corporation stood at 28.1 trillion won last year, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.

MBS issuance increased in 2019 from a year earlier due in part to new loans extended to working-class people.

