Man acquitted more than 70 years after execution for aiding rebel forces
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean man was cleared of mutiny charges on Monday, more than 70 years after he was executed for assisting left-wing rebel troops.
A district court in the southwestern city of Suncheon made the ruling on Chang Hwan-bong, a railway worker who was executed by government forces in 1948 during the so-called Yeosu-Suncheon incident.
Chang, then a 29-year-old, was among 438 civilians whom a government truth panel in 2009 found to have been unjustly convicted and killed for collaborating with insurgent troops.
His family members filed for a retrial in 2013, and the Supreme Court accepted the request in March last year. The prosecution had demanded an acquittal last month for lack of evidence.
(END)
