(2nd LD) Man acquitted more than 70 years after execution for aiding rebel forces
(ATTN: ADDS info in last 4 paras)
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean man was cleared of mutiny charges on Monday, more than 70 years after he was executed for assisting left-wing rebel troops.
A district court in the southwestern city of Suncheon made the ruling on Chang Hwan-bong, a railroad engineer who was executed by government forces in 1948 during the so-called Yeosu-Suncheon incident.
It is the first retrial of civilian victims from one of the most tragic armed revolts in the nation's modern history.
Chang, then a 29-year-old, was among 438 civilians whom a government truth panel in 2009 found to have been unjustly convicted and killed for collaborating with insurgent troops.
His family members filed for a retrial in 2013, and the Supreme Court accepted the request in March last year.
"As a member of the judiciary, I want to make it clear that the execution of the ruling was by illegal power of the government and I make a deep apology," Judge Kim Jung-ah of the Suncheon court said. She ruled his charges were not proved by the evidence.
The incident began in Oct. 19, 1948, when about 2,000 left-leaning soldiers in a regiment in Yeosu rose up in arms, refusing an order to move to Jeju Island to crack down on leftist protests against the South Korean government, which had been established two months before.
The military protest soon grew into a widespread uprising as civilians in Yeosu and Suncheon joined the soldiers. They were largely contained by government troops by early November. Thousands of people are estimated to have been killed by both sides of the conflict.
When government troops recaptured Suncheon later in October, hundreds of people, including Chang, were arrested on charges of helping the rebel forces. Only 22 days later, they were sentenced to death by a court martial for mutiny and challenging state sovereignty and were executed immediately.
Last month the prosecution demanded an acquittal for Chang, citing a lack of evidence to back the charges.
Judge Kim ruled the facts of his crimes cited in 1948 were not proved.
His daughter, Chang Kyung-ja, welcomed the court ruling.
"The state has now apologized, though belatedly. I hope a special law on the Yeosu-Suncheon incident will be enacted as soon as possible so that the victims can be cleared of false charges," she said.
Relatives of two other victims had jointly requested the retrial, but the court closed their cases as the family members had died.
A civic group campaigning for the victims hailed the court decision as "a judgment against state violence disguised as the judiciary."
"What is most important for finding the truth of the Yeosu-Suncheon incident and restoring the honor of civilian victims is the establishment of a special law. We will try to get the administration and the legislature to enact it," the group said.
"It was a historic ruling that officially recognized the sacrifices of innocent civilians caused by state violence at that time," a coalition of NGOs in South Jeolla Province said.
"We expect the ruling to be a valuable turning point in restoring the honor of the victims and their families and unveiling the truth behind the incident," it said.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
3
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
4
(4th LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
5
(LEAD) Nearly half of N. Korean party vice chairmen replaced in recent convention