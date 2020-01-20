KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Binggrae 54,200 DN 300
LotteChilsung 131,500 DN 500
GCH Corp 20,350 0
Hyosung 73,300 DN 400
SGBC 35,250 DN 100
Nongshim 224,000 UP 500
Shinsegae 309,000 DN 11,500
DongkukStlMill 5,490 0
Hyundai M&F INS 24,150 0
LGInt 14,100 UP 50
DB HiTek 29,000 UP 550
SBC 14,000 0
CJ 91,800 DN 600
JWPHARMA 28,000 DN 50
KCC 233,500 0
KISWire 19,250 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 8,580 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 95,300 UP 1,100
LotteFood 397,000 UP 500
GS E&C 30,650 UP 550
KPIC 111,500 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 26,650 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,720 UP 20
SKC 51,400 UP 800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,500 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 275,500 UP 6,000
HyundaiMtr 118,000 DN 500
AmoreG 86,300 DN 4,900
AK Holdings 34,300 DN 100
LOTTE 37,750 UP 2,050
LS 44,800 UP 400
GC Corp 123,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,800 DN 100
POSCO 247,000 UP 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 83,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 204,000 UP 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,800 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 0
DB INSURANCE 47,350 DN 150
SLCORP 17,650 DN 50
