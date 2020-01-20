Yuhan 231,000 UP 1,500

SamsungElec 62,400 UP 1,100

NHIS 12,250 UP 100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,900 DN 1,000

ShinhanGroup 41,300 UP 250

HITEJINRO 32,050 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 UP 1,500

DaelimInd 86,400 UP 1,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13850 DN50

KiaMtr 41,600 UP 200

DOOSAN 67,500 DN 300

SsangyongCement 5,160 DN 30

HankookShellOil 304,500 DN 2,500

BukwangPharm 14,750 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 49,100 UP 1,350

KAL 26,850 DN 550

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,870 DN 10

LG Corp. 73,700 UP 900

BoryungPharm 14,750 0

L&L 13,750 DN 250

LOTTE Fine Chem 42,250 UP 300

TaekwangInd 1,020,000 UP 2,000

SsangyongMtr 2,100 DN 80

NamyangDairy 413,000 DN 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,500 UP 450

TONGYANG 1,255 DN 15

Daesang 22,150 0

SKNetworks 5,340 UP 40

ORION Holdings 17,150 DN 50

Donga Socio Holdings 95,800 UP 500

SK hynix 99,900 UP 900

Youngpoong 668,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,800 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 228,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,800 UP 700

Kogas 35,000 DN 50

Hanwha 23,600 0

GS Retail 39,300 DN 50

KSOE 128,500 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 20,050 UP 450

(MORE)