KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 231,000 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 62,400 UP 1,100
NHIS 12,250 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,900 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 41,300 UP 250
HITEJINRO 32,050 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 UP 1,500
DaelimInd 86,400 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13850 DN50
KiaMtr 41,600 UP 200
DOOSAN 67,500 DN 300
SsangyongCement 5,160 DN 30
HankookShellOil 304,500 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 14,750 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,100 UP 1,350
KAL 26,850 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,870 DN 10
LG Corp. 73,700 UP 900
BoryungPharm 14,750 0
L&L 13,750 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 42,250 UP 300
TaekwangInd 1,020,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongMtr 2,100 DN 80
NamyangDairy 413,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,500 UP 450
TONGYANG 1,255 DN 15
Daesang 22,150 0
SKNetworks 5,340 UP 40
ORION Holdings 17,150 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 95,800 UP 500
SK hynix 99,900 UP 900
Youngpoong 668,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,800 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 228,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,800 UP 700
Kogas 35,000 DN 50
Hanwha 23,600 0
GS Retail 39,300 DN 50
KSOE 128,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 20,050 UP 450
