KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,200 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 3,645 UP 50
HtlShilla 103,000 DN 5,500
Ottogi 538,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 21,050 UP 200
Hanmi Science 36,900 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 136,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 76,200 UP 500
OCI 64,600 UP 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,800 DN 700
KorZinc 418,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,350 DN 60
SYC 47,100 DN 350
HyundaiMipoDock 48,300 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 30,350 DN 150
S-Oil 83,700 DN 400
LG Innotek 147,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,300 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 79,700 UP 2,000
Mobis 246,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,950 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 DN 100
S-1 93,800 UP 700
Hanchem 116,000 UP 1,000
DWS 27,800 UP 50
UNID 45,350 DN 250
KEPCO 26,900 UP 50
SamsungSecu 37,850 DN 300
SKTelecom 236,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 40,700 DN 800
HyundaiElev 69,600 DN 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,100 DN 1,250
Hanon Systems 11,100 0
SK 240,500 DN 4,500
DAEKYO 5,950 UP 10
GKL 21,850 DN 400
Handsome 30,850 DN 550
WJ COWAY 87,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 134,500 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
2
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
3
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
4
(4th LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
5
(LEAD) Nearly half of N. Korean party vice chairmen replaced in recent convention