KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:44 January 20, 2020

IBK 11,250 0
KorElecTerm 39,100 DN 550
NamhaeChem 8,150 DN 10
DONGSUH 16,300 DN 150
BGF 5,420 DN 20
SamsungEng 18,850 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 4,500
PanOcean 4,285 DN 25
SAMSUNG CARD 38,050 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 23,300 UP 200
KT 26,100 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL252500 DN8500
LG Uplus 13,650 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,800 UP 100
KT&G 93,000 DN 1,000
DHICO 5,570 DN 90
LG Display 15,250 DN 600
Kangwonland 28,700 UP 100
NAVER 187,500 DN 3,500
Kakao 168,500 0
NCsoft 630,000 DN 1,000
DSME 26,400 DN 200
DSINFRA 5,260 0
DWEC 4,650 DN 5
Donga ST 99,200 DN 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 0
CJ CheilJedang 249,500 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 226,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 38,500 DN 200
LGH&H 1,387,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 354,000 UP 21,000
KEPCO E&C 19,500 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,300 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,150 DN 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,200 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 71,200 UP 2,000
Celltrion 172,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 19,700 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 136,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,500 DN 1,900
(MORE)

