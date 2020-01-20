KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 74,600 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 28,950 UP 50
GS 48,700 DN 150
CJ CGV 32,850 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 12,850 DN 100
LIG Nex1 29,250 DN 350
Fila Holdings 46,950 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 143,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,100 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,200 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 225,000 DN 11,500
LF 16,600 0
FOOSUNG 8,750 UP 100
JW HOLDINGS 5,750 DN 70
SK Innovation 135,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 24,100 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 48,300 UP 400
Hansae 16,800 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 50,800 DN 100
Youngone Corp 33,450 DN 700
KOLON IND 46,900 DN 200
HanmiPharm 294,500 0
BNK Financial Group 7,220 DN 30
emart 120,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY307 50 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 51,600 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 114,500 DN 2,000
COSMAX 86,800 DN 800
MANDO 35,450 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 438,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 70,800 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 32,300 DN 350
Netmarble 94,600 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S314500 DN3500
ORION 113,000 DN 3,500
BGF Retail 171,000 0
SKCHEM 67,500 UP 1,300
HDC-OP 23,050 DN 350
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,050 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 10,900 UP 250
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
4
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
5
Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) 'Parasite' earns six Oscar nominations, including best picture
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for ex-BIGBANG member Seungri
-
5
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
2
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
3
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
4
(4th LD) N. Korea picks new top diplomat, heralding policy shift
-
5
(LEAD) Nearly half of N. Korean party vice chairmen replaced in recent convention