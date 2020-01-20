Moon picks Cho Kuk's ex-assistant as new presidential secretary
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed a lawyer who worked as a policy assistant to former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as a new presidential secretary Monday, a choice expected to trigger public controversy.
Moon named Kim Mi-kyoung as his secretary for balanced personnel affairs, according to Cheong Wa Dae. Kim served as deputy secretary at Cheong Wa Dae from 2017-2019 under Cho, who was senior secretary for civil affairs.
Cho was later picked to lead the Ministry of Justice, causing weeks of massive street rallies against him and the Moon administration. He has been indicted on multiple charges, including alleged irregularities involving power abuse and his children's schooling.
Moon also filled four other secretarial posts with new faces -- senior officer for financial affairs, secretary for social economy, secretary to climate and environment and secretary for gender equality and family affairs -- in the shake-up of his Cheong Wa Dae staff.
