-- S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, authorities on alert ahead of Lunar New Year's Day (Kookmin Daily)

-- '430,000 tons each day,' mountains of trash we have built (Donga llbo)

-- Justice minister hints at large-scale reshuffle of prosecutors (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Dokdo is Japan's inherent territory,' Japanese FM again makes thoughtless remarks (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea pushes for individual tours to N.K. without any consultations with U.S. or any safety measures (Chosun Ilbo)

-- LKP leader Hwang: 'Should a new integrated party be created, leader change may be needed' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't unveils 3 cards to avoid sanctions for individual tours to N.K. (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't even unveils card of individual tours to N.K. across inter-Korean border (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung Electronics makes 'change amidst stability,' keeps existing 3-CEO system (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case (Korea Economic Daily)

