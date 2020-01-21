(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 21)

The prosecution's indictments of former Justice Minister Cho include several pieces of circumstantial evidence that show that he was involved in asking for special treatment for Yoo together with South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyung-soo and Baek Won-woo, a former Blue House secretary for civil affairs under Cho when he was serving as a senior presidential secretary for civil affairs. Cho allegedly ordered one of his aides to stop investigating Yoo "because he has decided to resign." Clearing all charges against Yoo even when a court judge in charge of issuing arrest warrants specified his criminal charges does not make any sense.