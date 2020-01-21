Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Jan. 21
All Headlines 08:30 January 21, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Moon to preside over Cabinet meeting
-- Search efforts for 4 S. Korean teachers missing in Himalayas
Economy & Finance
-- Exports data for Jan. 1-20
-- Follow-up stories on new coronavirus in S. Korea
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
4
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
-
5
S. Korea trying to confirm replacement of N. Korea's top diplomat