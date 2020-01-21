Korea's exports down 0.2 pct in first 20 days of January
All Headlines 08:58 January 21, 2020
SEJONG, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 0.2 percent in the first 20 days of January, with shipments of semiconductors gaining 8.7 percent, data showed Tuesday.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
4
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
-
5
S. Korea trying to confirm replacement of N. Korea's top diplomat