Korea's exports down 0.2 pct in first 20 days of January

All Headlines 08:58 January 21, 2020

SEJONG, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 0.2 percent in the first 20 days of January, with shipments of semiconductors gaining 8.7 percent, data showed Tuesday.

