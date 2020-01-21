Seoul stocks extend losses on lack of momentum
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Tuesday morning as foreign and institutional investors offloaded large-cap stocks amid a lack of market momentum.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 12.14 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,250.50 as of 11:15 a.m.
Foreign and institutional investors sold a combined 173 billion won (US$149 million) worth of stocks, weighing down the bourse.
Huh Jae-hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment Co., said there seems be no clear market momentum.
The U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market cap Samsung Electronics was down 1.12 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO fell 1.01 percent.
Among gainers, Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group, rose 0.57 percent, and Celltrion, a major biotech firm, was up 1.16 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,165.60 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.50 won from the previous session's close.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
