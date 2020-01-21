Seoul stocks snap 3-day winning streak amid China virus fear
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks snapped a three-day rally to end lower Tuesday as foreign and institutional investors offloaded large-cap stocks amid a lack of market momentum. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 22.95 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 2,239.69.
Foreign and institutional investors sold a combined 389.6 billion won (US$333 million) worth of stocks, weighing down the bourse.
U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Huh Jae-hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment Co., said South Korean stocks extended losses on Tuesday on the news that three katyusha rockets fell close to the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone in Iraqi capital.
He also said an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China weighed heavily on the local stock market.
South Korea's top cosmetics maker, AmorePacific Co., shed 2.67 percent to 219,000 won, and LG Household & Health Care, the second-largest homegrown beauty giant, fell 3.17 percent to 1,343,000 won, and market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged down 1.60 percent to 61,400 won.
Among gainers, SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, rose 0.21 percent to 236,500 won, and leading game publisher NCsoft added 0.32 percent to 632,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,167.00 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 8.90 won from the previous session's close.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
Trump's defense suggests U.S. troop presence in S. Korea is form of foreign aid
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards