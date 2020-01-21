Samsung promotes 162 execs as follow-up to leadership reshuffle
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday announced the promotion of executives in a follow-up to the recent reshuffle of its major business heads.
Samsung said 162 executives earned promotions in the annual reshuffle, with 14 moving up to executive vice president positions.
Twenty four executives got early promotions in the reshuffle, six more than in the 2018 reshuffle.
The group usually announces personnel reshuffles in December, but the appointments were delayed as trials involving Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong and key executives have dragged out longer than expected.
The executive promotions follow Samsung's business leadership reshuffle on Monday in which it named a new chief for the company's mobile business.
Roh Tae-moon, former head of Samsung's mobile business research & development, became the new head of the company's mobile business.
CEOs in Samsung's three major business divisions -- Kim Ki-nam at device solutions, Kim Hyun-suk at consumer electronics and Koh Dong-jin at IT & mobile communications -- remained at their posts, but Samsung said they will focus on broader roles, such as supporting young leaders and creating synergy between business divisions.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
3
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
4
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
-
5
S. Korea trying to confirm replacement of N. Korea's top diplomat