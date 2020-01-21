N. Korean newspaper renews calls for self-reliance
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Tuesday urged its people to step up efforts for self-reliance, saying they will have to continue living under sanctions and pressure.
Referring to the current situation facing North Korea as a "fierce battle" against the United States and its followers, the Rodong Sinmun denounced Washington for "plotting provocative political, military and economic schemes to completely suffocate and destroy" the North.
"Our enemies are making a frantic last-ditch effort to rip us of everything precious to us," the paper said in a joint editorial with a political magazine.
The editorial said what the North needs right now is not money or support from outside but its people's will and sense of responsibility to overcome the current challenge.
"The spirit of Mount Paekdu is so powerful because ... it is a spirit that creates something out of nothing, a spirit that accomplishes the goal even when we have nothing but water and air," it said. Mount Paekdu -- the birthplace of leader Kim Jong-un's late father, Kim Jong-il, according to Pyongyang -- is considered one of the most sacred places in North Korea.
North Korea's media outlets have emphasized the importance of "self-reliance" almost daily since leader Kim recently called for intensified preparations for a protracted struggle against pressure led by the U.S. amid an impasse in denuclearization talks.
In a New Year's Day announcement, Kim said that he has no expectation of the U.S. lifting sanctions anytime soon, urging his people to make a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges confronting the country and beef up efforts to build a self-reliant economy.
