Political film, comedies set to compete at holiday box office

Kim Gyu-pyeong, played by Lee Byung-hun, chief of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA), is considered No. 2 in Park's 18-year-old regime, but he feels anxious about the dictator's growing inclination to his rival. The film closely tracks how Gyu-pyeong pulls the trigger on the president during the last 40 days of the dictatorship in a descriptive rendering of the emotions of the character.