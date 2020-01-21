Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at U.S. trade show
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's two tech giants -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- said Tuesday they will unveil their new home appliance products at a U.S. trade show for the kitchen and bath market, highlighting their built-in design and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Samsung and LG are among the 600 exhibitors at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2020, set to kick off its three-day run in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday (local time).
The two companies already showcased their latest home appliances at the world's largest tech expo, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, in Las Vegas earlier this month, but they said a couple of their kitchen appliances will debut at KBIS 2020.
Samsung said it will participate in the show with Decor, a U.S. luxury appliance maker it acquired in 2016, and will focus on showcasing its latest Internet of Things (IoT) and AI solutions by setting up a "Connected Living Zone" at its booth.
At KBIS 2020, Samsung will unveil new slide-in range and built-in-look French door refrigerator lineups.
The new slide-in range can be operated by Samsung's SmartThings application, which consumers can use to search for recipes and apply the right cooking mode.
Samsung will also display its cordless vacuum, air purifier and clothes refresher at the show.
LG said it will focus on promoting its premium built-in kitchen brand, Signature Kitchen Suite, at the show under the theme of "True to Food."
At KBIS 2020, LG will unveil its new undercounter wine cellar and undercounter refrigerator, as well as a 30-inch wall oven and 40-inch cooktop.
LG said its new undercounter wine cellar can store 41 wine bottles and is divided into sections that consumers can set at different temperatures. The company's undercounter refrigerator comes with two 47-liter drawers.
LG said it will also introduce AI services for kitchens at KBIS with smart cooking solution startups like Tovala, SideChef and Innit.
kdon@yna.co.kr
