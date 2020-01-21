Hyundai Motor chief proposes 3 requirements to promote hydrogen society
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun has proposed three requirements to realizing a hydrogen-powered society during a global business meeting in Paris, his company said Tuesday.
In the Hydrogen Council's general meeting on Jan. 20 (local time), Chung suggested three key methods to promote the use of hydrogen as alternative energy, Hyundai said in a statement.
They are: cost reduction through the development of related technologies, increased public awareness of the alternative energy and its merits, and the establishment of systems that ensure the safety of the energy source.
A McKinsey report said the production costs for hydrogen energy would be halved within the next 10 years, helped by a rapid development of hydrogen-related technologies.
It also said using hydrogen for transport and other industries could reduce carbon emissions by 6 billion tons every year and create 30 million new jobs by 2050.
The Hydrogen Council was first launched in January 2017 and aims to boost investment in the development and commercialization of the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors.
In January last year, Chung began his co-chairmanship of the council along with Benoit Potier, CEO of France-based industrial gas supplier Air Liquide S.A.
The council, which started with 13 member companies, now has 28 member firms, including such big names as BMW and Toyota Motor Corp.
To maintain their lead in the hydrogen push, Hyundai and its 124 suppliers will collectively invest 7.6 trillion won (US$6.7 billion) in hydrogen fuel cell electric car-producing facilities and related R&D activities by 2030.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
-
4
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at age 99
-
5
Trump's defense suggests U.S. troop presence in S. Korea is form of foreign aid