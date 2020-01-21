Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group wins deals worth 266 bln won for 5 vessels

All Headlines 14:06 January 21, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Top shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Tuesday its two affiliates have clinched two deals worth a combined 266.6 billion won (US$229 million) to build five vessels.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. won a 109 billion-won order to build a very large crude oil carrier for an unidentified European shipper by June 2021.

In a separate deal worth 157.4 billion won, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. is set to deliver four chemical tankers to the Pan Ocean Co., South Korea's leading bulk carrier, in phases, beginning in June 2021.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard are shipbuilding units of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group.

This undated file photo, provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, shows a 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit container ship built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Heavy Industries
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!