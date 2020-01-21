Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Man confirmed dead after car falls into Seoul river

All Headlines 15:34 January 21, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- A 40-year-old man was confirmed dead Tuesday after his sports utility vehicle plunged from a bridge into Seoul's Han River, police said.

Rescuers pulled the driver, whose name was withheld, out of the submerged vehicle after it crashed through a rail of the Seongsan Bridge into the river that bisects the South Korean capital around 12:30 p.m. He was whisked to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead around 1:38 p.m.

The authorities -- who initially believed there was also a passenger but later said the man was very likely alone in the car -- are working to retrieve the vehicle from the water.

A police source said it was not confirmed whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol, adding the police are looking into what caused the accident.

This undated file photo shows the Seongsan Bridge over Seoul's Han River. (Yonhap)

