S. Korea takes part in U.S.-led multilateral anti-submarine exercise
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has participated in a U.S.-led anti-submarine exercise, along with Japan and other partner nations, in waters off the coast of Guam, officials said Tuesday.
The Exercise Sea Dragon, which began Monday and will last through the end of this month, also involving Australia and New Zealand, was designed to enhance the countries' maritime patrol relationship and build anti-submarine warfare proficiency, according to the officials.
It is the first time that South Korea partook in this exercise, a Navy official said, adding the Navy sent its P-3C patrol aircraft.
The exercise comes amid concern that North Korea could launch an advanced type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). The communist country fired a Pukguksong-3 SLBM in October 2019 as the latest such test and pledged earlier this year to show off a "new strategic weapon" in the near future.
The North is also believed to have been building a new submarine at its Sinpo shipyard on the east coast, which is estimated to be in the final stages of construction.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
Trump's defense suggests U.S. troop presence in S. Korea is form of foreign aid
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards