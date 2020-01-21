KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
JWPHARMA 27,750 DN 250
Hanwha 23,800 UP 200
LGInt 14,000 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,000 DN 150
DB HiTek 29,100 UP 100
SBC 14,000 0
DongkukStlMill 5,460 DN 30
SamsungF&MIns 228,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,150 DN 8,650
Kogas 34,900 DN 100
CJ 91,500 DN 300
HITEJINRO 32,450 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,400 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 41,400 UP 100
LotteFood 395,000 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 8,450 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 95,200 DN 100
KISWire 19,250 0
ORION Holdings 17,200 UP 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13850 0
KiaMtr 41,600 0
HyundaiEng&Const 41,750 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 96,100 UP 300
SK hynix 99,300 DN 600
Youngpoong 663,000 DN 5,000
Yuhan 230,000 DN 1,000
SLCORP 17,800 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 146,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 66,600 DN 900
DaelimInd 87,000 UP 600
GS Retail 40,400 UP 1,100
DAEWOONG PHARM 124,000 DN 12,000
KCC 238,000 UP 33,000
AmoreG 84,800 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 117,000 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 303,500 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 14,750 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,850 DN 250
TaekwangInd 1,020,000 0
SsangyongCement 5,140 DN 20
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
Trump's defense suggests U.S. troop presence in S. Korea is form of foreign aid
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
-
5
S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels