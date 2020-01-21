KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 26,150 DN 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,750 DN 120
LG Corp. 73,900 UP 200
TONGYANG 1,230 DN 25
Daesang 22,200 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,260 DN 80
SsangyongMtr 2,135 UP 35
BoryungPharm 14,750 0
L&L 14,250 UP 500
NamyangDairy 412,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,700 DN 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,150 DN 350
Shinsegae 302,500 DN 6,500
Nongshim 224,500 UP 500
SGBC 35,400 UP 150
Hyosung 73,700 UP 400
LOTTE 37,200 DN 550
AK Holdings 33,800 DN 500
Binggrae 54,300 UP 100
GCH Corp 20,450 UP 100
LotteChilsung 132,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,850 UP 50
POSCO 244,000 DN 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 82,700 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 204,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,650 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,005 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 46,600 DN 750
SamsungElec 61,400 DN 1,000
NHIS 12,100 DN 150
SK Discovery 26,350 DN 300
LS 44,100 DN 700
GC Corp 121,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 30,600 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,300 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 275,500 0
KPIC 111,500 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,600 DN 120
SKC 52,100 UP 700
Ottogi 537,000 DN 1,000
