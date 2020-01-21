KAL 26,150 DN 700

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,750 DN 120

LG Corp. 73,900 UP 200

TONGYANG 1,230 DN 25

Daesang 22,200 UP 50

SKNetworks 5,260 DN 80

SsangyongMtr 2,135 UP 35

BoryungPharm 14,750 0

L&L 14,250 UP 500

NamyangDairy 412,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 41,700 DN 550

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,150 DN 350

Shinsegae 302,500 DN 6,500

Nongshim 224,500 UP 500

SGBC 35,400 UP 150

Hyosung 73,700 UP 400

LOTTE 37,200 DN 550

AK Holdings 33,800 DN 500

Binggrae 54,300 UP 100

GCH Corp 20,450 UP 100

LotteChilsung 132,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,850 UP 50

POSCO 244,000 DN 3,000

SPC SAMLIP 82,700 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 204,000 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,650 DN 150

KUMHOTIRE 4,005 DN 5

DB INSURANCE 46,600 DN 750

SamsungElec 61,400 DN 1,000

NHIS 12,100 DN 150

SK Discovery 26,350 DN 300

LS 44,100 DN 700

GC Corp 121,500 DN 1,500

GS E&C 30,600 DN 50

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,300 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 275,500 0

KPIC 111,500 0

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,600 DN 120

SKC 52,100 UP 700

Ottogi 537,000 DN 1,000

(MORE)