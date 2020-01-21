KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 21,200 UP 150
DaeduckElec 10,050 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 3,590 DN 55
HtlShilla 99,900 DN 3,100
Hanmi Science 36,250 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 133,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 74,100 DN 2,100
KSOE 126,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,800 DN 250
OCI 64,400 DN 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,900 UP 100
KorZinc 414,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,270 DN 80
SYC 46,950 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 47,000 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 30,400 UP 50
S-Oil 83,300 DN 400
LG Innotek 148,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 214,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,800 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 79,300 DN 400
Mobis 241,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,600 UP 650
HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 DN 50
S-1 93,300 DN 500
Hanchem 115,000 DN 1,000
DWS 27,600 DN 200
UNID 45,150 DN 200
KEPCO 26,700 DN 200
SamsungSecu 37,700 DN 150
SKTelecom 236,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 40,950 UP 250
HyundaiElev 69,600 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,500 UP 400
Hanon Systems 11,050 DN 50
SK 240,500 0
DAEKYO 5,910 DN 40
GKL 21,600 DN 250
Handsome 30,800 DN 50
WJ COWAY 87,300 DN 200
