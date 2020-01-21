IlyangPharm 21,200 UP 150

DaeduckElec 10,050 DN 150

MERITZ SECU 3,590 DN 55

HtlShilla 99,900 DN 3,100

Hanmi Science 36,250 DN 650

SamsungElecMech 133,500 DN 3,000

Hanssem 74,100 DN 2,100

KSOE 126,000 DN 2,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,800 DN 250

OCI 64,400 DN 200

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,900 UP 100

KorZinc 414,500 DN 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,270 DN 80

SYC 46,950 DN 150

HyundaiMipoDock 47,000 DN 1,300

IS DONGSEO 30,400 UP 50

S-Oil 83,300 DN 400

LG Innotek 148,000 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 214,500 DN 7,000

HYUNDAI WIA 48,800 UP 500

KumhoPetrochem 79,300 DN 400

Mobis 241,000 DN 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,600 UP 650

HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 DN 50

S-1 93,300 DN 500

Hanchem 115,000 DN 1,000

DWS 27,600 DN 200

UNID 45,150 DN 200

KEPCO 26,700 DN 200

SamsungSecu 37,700 DN 150

SKTelecom 236,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 40,950 UP 250

HyundaiElev 69,600 0

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,500 UP 400

Hanon Systems 11,050 DN 50

SK 240,500 0

DAEKYO 5,910 DN 40

GKL 21,600 DN 250

Handsome 30,800 DN 50

WJ COWAY 87,300 DN 200

(MORE)