KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 132,000 DN 2,500
IBK 11,200 DN 50
KorElecTerm 39,250 UP 150
NamhaeChem 8,100 DN 50
DONGSUH 16,350 UP 50
BGF 5,410 DN 10
SamsungEng 18,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 4,240 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 38,250 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 22,600 DN 700
KT 26,100 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL249500 DN3000
LG Uplus 13,800 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,300 DN 500
KT&G 93,700 UP 700
DHICO 5,510 DN 60
LG Display 15,300 UP 50
Kangwonland 28,350 DN 350
NAVER 182,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 165,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 632,000 UP 2,000
DSME 26,400 0
DSINFRA 5,280 UP 20
DWEC 4,800 UP 150
Donga ST 96,700 DN 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,000 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 251,000 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 224,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 38,850 UP 350
LGH&H 1,343,000 DN 44,000
LGCHEM 344,500 DN 9,500
KEPCO E&C 19,100 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,400 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,300 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,300 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 70,100 DN 1,100
Celltrion 172,500 0
Huchems 20,250 UP 550
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,600 DN 1,900
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
3
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
Trump's defense suggests U.S. troop presence in S. Korea is form of foreign aid
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed China coronavirus case, raises alert level
-
5
S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels