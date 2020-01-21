Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 January 21, 2020

LOTTE SHOPPING 132,000 DN 2,500
IBK 11,200 DN 50
KorElecTerm 39,250 UP 150
NamhaeChem 8,100 DN 50
DONGSUH 16,350 UP 50
BGF 5,410 DN 10
SamsungEng 18,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 4,240 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 38,250 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 22,600 DN 700
KT 26,100 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL249500 DN3000
LG Uplus 13,800 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,300 DN 500
KT&G 93,700 UP 700
DHICO 5,510 DN 60
LG Display 15,300 UP 50
Kangwonland 28,350 DN 350
NAVER 182,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 165,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 632,000 UP 2,000
DSME 26,400 0
DSINFRA 5,280 UP 20
DWEC 4,800 UP 150
Donga ST 96,700 DN 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,000 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 251,000 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 224,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 38,850 UP 350
LGH&H 1,343,000 DN 44,000
LGCHEM 344,500 DN 9,500
KEPCO E&C 19,100 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,400 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,300 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,300 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 70,100 DN 1,100
Celltrion 172,500 0
Huchems 20,250 UP 550
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,600 DN 1,900
(MORE)

