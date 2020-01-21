Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 January 21, 2020

KIH 74,500 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 28,900 DN 50
GS 48,400 DN 300
CJ CGV 32,100 DN 750
HYUNDAILIVART 12,650 DN 200
LIG Nex1 29,550 UP 300
Fila Holdings 46,500 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 144,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,250 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,205 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 219,000 DN 6,000
LF 16,800 UP 200
FOOSUNG 8,680 DN 70
JW HOLDINGS 5,700 DN 50
SK Innovation 134,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 24,250 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 47,350 DN 950
Hansae 16,650 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 50,500 DN 300
Youngone Corp 33,450 0
KOLON IND 46,900 0
HanmiPharm 295,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,210 DN 10
emart 119,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY308 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 50,700 DN 900
CUCKOO 116,000 UP 1,500
COSMAX 84,500 DN 2,300
MANDO 35,750 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 438,000 0
INNOCEAN 69,800 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,150 DN 150
Netmarble 93,600 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S312000 DN2500
ORION 111,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 171,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 66,200 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 22,850 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,850 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 10,750 DN 150
(END)

