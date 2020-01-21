Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea amid tensions

All Headlines 16:14 January 21, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States flew a surveillance aircraft over South Korea on Tuesday, an aviation tracker said, amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula over possible provocations by North Korea.

An RC-135W Rivet Joint of the U.S. Air Force was spotted in the skies above South Korea at 31,000 feet, Aircraft Spots tweeted. This type of aircraft was detected here three days in a row earlier this month.

On Monday, the U.S. Navy's EP-3E also flew over South Korea, according to the aviation tracker.

They were believed to have carried out operations monitoring North Korea after the communist country has warned of a "new strategic weapon" in the near future and a "shocking actual action" in protest over the stalled denuclearization negotiations with the U.S.

Experts say the "strategic weapon" may mean an advanced type of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

This image, captured from the website of the U.S. Air Force, shows a RC-135W Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#surveillance aircraft
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!