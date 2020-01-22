Korea's economy grows slowest in decade at 2 pct in 2019, on par with estimate
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy expanded at the slowest pace in a decade in 2019, largely weighed down by an extended slump in outbound shipments amid a lengthy trade row between the United States and China, the central bank said Wednesday.
South Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2 percent in 2019 from a year earlier, according to advance data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The figure marks the slowest on-year growth since 2009, when Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded 0.7 percent in the aftermath of the financial crisis that jolted the globe economy the year before.
It is on par with the 2 percent forecast by the central bank, but the BOK's growth outlook published in November followed three earlier downward revisions -- from 2.7 percent in late 2018 to 2.6 percent in January, 2.5 percent in April and 2.2 percent in July.
The annual growth estimate beat market consensus.
In a recent poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, seven analysts predicted Asia's fourth-largest economy to have expanded 1.89 percent in 2019.
In the fourth quarter, GDP increased 1.2 percent from three months earlier.
Such a gloomy outlook followed 13 consecutive months of a decline in exports. Last year, the country's exports fell 10.3 percent on-year. This year's outbound shipments are forecast to rise 3 percent.
