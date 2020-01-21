S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo knocked out in opening round at Australian Open
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kwon Soon-woo crashed out of the first round at the Australian Open on Tuesday, after losing a five-set marathon that lasted nearly four hours.
Nikoloz Basilashvili, world No. 29 from Georgia, outlasted the 87th-ranked South Korean 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Kwon, 22, was the only South Korean man in this year's Australian Open.
He has yet to move past the first round at a Grand Slam event, having also lost his opening matches at the 2018 Australian Open, the 2019 Wimbledon and the 2019 U.S. Open.
Kwon rallied from a 5-2 deficit to take the first set in a tiebreak. He took a 6-5 lead in the tiebreak and claimed the opening set when Basilashvili's return went wide right.
In the second set, Kwon called a medical timeout to get his right shoulder treated while trailing 2-1. He lost the ensuing game to go down 3-1. In the eighth game, Kwon wasted two break points to go down 5-3, and ended up conceding the second set 6-4.
Kwon blew a 3-1 lead in the third set, as he suddenly looked gassed in the late stages of the frame.
The two players took turns breaking each other. Then with a 4-3 lead, Kwon saw his groundstrokes desert him and allowed Basilashvili to tie things up.
Kwon survived a break point to take a 5-4 lead, but he didn't win another game the rest of the set.
Kwon committed two double faults as Basilashvili took a 6-5 lead, and the South Korean stopped moving his feet and failed to win a point in the closing game of the third set.
But the South Korean somehow found a new source of energy in the fourth set, winning it handily at 6-3 and punctuating the win with his 13th ace of the match.
Ultimately, it was Basilashvili who had more left in his tank, as the Georgian recorded 10 of his 22 aces in the deciding fifth set.
The two players each held their serves, as Basilashvili took a 3-2 lead. Kwon blinked first in the sixth game, getting undone by three straight unforced errors to go down 4-2.
Kwon forced deuce in the next game, but Basilashvili recorded two straight aces to go up 5-2.
Kwon held his serve to keep the match alive, but Basilashvili won the clinching game without dropping a point.
This was Kwon's first fifth-set match.
