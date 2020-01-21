People with pneumonia-like symptoms test negative for new coronavirus: KCDC
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- People who were held in quarantine after showing pneumonia-like symptoms have tested negative for a new coronavirus, South Korea's public health agency said Tuesday.
The three underwent so-called pancoronavirus tests starting earlier in the day and have complained of fever and sore throat after visiting the city of Wuhan in central China, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
"All three have tested negative and have been released from isolation," the KCDC said.
Seoul confirmed its first case of the disease that is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) on Monday, and has been on a heightened level of alert to quickly detect and treat people who have been affected.
Health authorities have called on people traveling to certain Chinese destinations to be particularly mindful of hygiene and report any signs, like fever, sore throat and shortness of breath, to authorities.
Beijing has put the death toll from the new strain of coronavirus at six, with a total of 258 people testing positive for the virus associated with the illness, including some 15 medical personnel. It said over 700 people are being closely monitored.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
Parasite wins Screen Actors Guild award for acting ensemble in run-up to Academy Awards
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
Trump's defense suggests U.S. troop presence in S. Korea is form of foreign aid
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert amid possible human-to-human spread of new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels