(LEAD) U.S. welcomes S. Korea's troop dispatch to Strait of Hormuz
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States said Tuesday it welcomes South Korea's decision to send troops to the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard its citizens and vessels passing through the strategic waterway.
South Korea's defense ministry announced earlier that it will expand the operational area of its anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden to cover the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
The 300-strong Cheonghae Unit will operate independently of the U.S.-led International Maritime Security Construct based in Bahrain, but two liaison officers will be sent to the coalition to coordinate information-sharing, it said.
"As we have stated in the past, this is an international problem that requires an international solution," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn told Yonhap News Agency. "We welcome our South Korean allies helping to ensure freedom of navigation in the Middle East by supporting the IMSC."
South Korea's decision follows a monthslong review during which it sought to balance its commitments to its alliance with the U.S. against its trade relations with Iran.
About 70 percent of South Korea's oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with 170 South Korean ships sailing through the strait about 900 times a year, according to government data. Some 25,000 South Koreans also reside in the Middle East.
Iran has expressed its concern over the deployment, a South Korean foreign ministry official said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo calls for collective efforts to safeguard Strait of Hormuz: Seoul official
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
Military chief inspects western border unit, calls for staunch readiness
-
3
Trump's defense suggests U.S. troop presence in S. Korea is form of foreign aid
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert amid possible human-to-human spread of new coronavirus