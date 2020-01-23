Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Unfairness to be revived by 'that person's son' in general election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Wuhan pneumonia shows signs of pandemic as it crosses Pacific Ocean (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Wuhan pneumonia phobia' spreads over the world (Donga llbo)
-- Overtime pay should be calculated based on actual working time: Supreme Court (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Global alarm over Wuhan pneumonia as it penetrates U.S. (Segye Times)
-- Half of 11 mln citizens leave Wuhan, train tickets sold out (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Behind 2 pct GDP growth in 2019: Moon orders expansion of construction investment (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- '83 grey areas' to shake general election landscape (Hankyoreh)
-- Beijing hospitals crowded with people over Wuhan pneumonia, people to stay home during Chunjie holiday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- '2nd ordinary wage shock' to come from supreme court (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea barely reaches 2 pct economic growth after outpouring of gov't money (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- China virus already causing chill (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul aims to resume inter-Korean rail project within sanctions frame (Korea Herald)
-- Moon looking for positive impact from Hormuz decision (Korea Times)
