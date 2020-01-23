(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 23)

The decision was made at the request of the United States. Washington had demanded Seoul join its International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) coalition to ensure security and stability in the region. But Korea could ill afford to comply with the demand, which could have put Seoul-Tehran ties at risk. For this reason, the government has decided on the expansion of the anti-piracy mission without taking part in the IMSC. Therefore the unit will operate independently of the coalition. However, two liaison officers will be sent to the IMSC headquarters in Bahrain for operational cooperation.