(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 22)

Our government must draw up operation guidelines so the unit can carry out its mission successfully. The government should cooperate with the U.S., but should not get entangled in disputes with Iran. Seoul must make it clear that the Cheonghae Unit's only aim is to protect our own people and vessels. The government also needs to build a consensus on the issue with the rest of the international community. It must also devise substantial measures to protect the safety of our people living in the region.

