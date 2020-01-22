Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Jan. 22

All Headlines 09:58 January 22, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea to play Australia in AFC U-23 Championship semifinal

-- (Yonhap Feature) Yang Joon-il: More than 'the 1990s' G-Dragon'

-- Army's decision on transgender soldier's request for continued service

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea's 2019 economic growth estimate

-- Earnings reports from Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors
(END)

