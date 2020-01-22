Maryland Senate adopts resolution honoring Korean independence fighter
WASHINGTON, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Senate of the U.S. state of Maryland has adopted a resolution marking the 100-year death anniversary of a Korean activist who fought for independence from Japanese colonial rule.
The resolution, passed Jan. 13 on Korean American Day, says the Senate offers its sincerest congratulations to Yu Gwan-sun, who was 16 years old when she led a pro-independence rally in her hometown of Cheonan in 1919.
She died in September 1920 during imprisonment after succumbing to wounds inflicted by Japanese prison officers.
Yu's "ultimate sacrifice ... serves as an important example in the ongoing struggle for freedom and democracy," the resolution reads.
Separately, Montgomery County, Maryland, issued a proclamation the same day to acknowledge Jan. 13 as Korean American Day.
The proclamation recognizes the contributions Korean Americans have made in "virtually all aspects of American life," including commerce, technology, medicine and education.
"Montgomery County, the state of Maryland, and the entire United States are richer for the contributions of the Korean American community," it reads.
The U.S. Congress passed a resolution in 2005 to commemorate Jan. 13 as the day the first wave of Korean immigrants arrived in Hawaii in 1903 to work on sugarcane plantations.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
2
Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
-
3
BTS' modern art project, 'CONNECT, BTS' hits Berlin
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS unveils single 'Black Swan' in the run-up to official album release next month
-
5
Prosecution raids police HQ in election-meddling probe
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea pledges US$200,000 in aid to Filipino victims of volcanic eruption
-
3
U.S. sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan
-
4
(5th LD) 4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Itaewon in the doldrums after U.S. base withdrawal and gentrification
-
1
S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of China coronavirus
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says its moratorium on nuclear, missile testing is over
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert amid possible human-to-human spread of new coronavirus
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels